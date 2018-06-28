Erekat on US freeze of aid: Palestine is not for sale

PNN/ Ramallah/

Secretary General of the PLO Executive Committee, Saeb Erekat on Thursday responded by saying “Palestine is not for sale” to reports of US freeze of financial aid to Palestine.

In an interview with Voice of Palestine radio, Erekat said the United States has not only frozen financial aid to the Palestinian Authority in order to get it to abandon its struggle for independence and freedom, but it has also abandoned all international norms and traditions and took measures that have isolated it internationally which made it not qualified to sponsor any peace negotiations.

According to WAFA, Erekat stressed that talk about a humanitarian solution, such as the one the US is proposing for Gaza, while ignoring a political solution and the separation of the West Bank from the Gaza Strip are a result of the continuation of the intra-Palestinian division. He said that it is time to end the abominable Hamas coup of July 2007 and achieve political partnership among the Palestinian factions, mainly Fatah and Hamas, in order to defeat the American-Israeli scheme to liquidate the Palestinian cause.

He added that any attempt to trade humanitarian and financial rights to national rights is doomed to failure.

The PLO official said that the US wants the so-called deal of the century to tell the world that realism requires changing all references for the political solution to the Palestinian issue, in addition to turning the negotiations into Israeli dictates, which is rejected by the world at large.