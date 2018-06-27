Palestinian President Tells Prince William: Palestinians Serious About Peace With Israel

Ramallah/PNN/

Britain’s Prince William traveled to the West Bank on Wednesday to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

Prince William, second in line to the throne, received a red-carpet welcome to the Muqata, the Palestinian government headquarters in the city of Ramallah, that included an honour guard and band.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Prince William that the Palestinian leadership remains serious and interested in achieving peace with Israel, based off the 1967 borders.

Prince William told Abbas at the start of their meeting: “I’m very glad our two countries work so closely together and have had success stories with education and relief work in the past, so, long may that continue”.

“My sentiments are the same as yours in hoping that there is a lasting peace in the region,” the prince said.

Palestinian President Abbas told Prince William that the Palestinian leadership remains serious and interested in achieving peace with Israel, based off the 1967 borders.

“We want to reach peace through negotiations, and our position has not changed for a long time,” President Abbas said at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah, during his meeting with Prince William Duke of Cambridge.

President Abbas added :”We believe that this visit strengthens the friendship between UK and Palestinian peoples, and we always need the British support to our people & our just cause .

Abbas mentioned the recent financial aid provided by the British government to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), saying it was an important gesture in such circumstances.

He further reiterated the Palestinian side’s commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms; whether domestically, regionally and internationally.