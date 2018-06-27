Khaled: US financial aid to PA has never been innocent or free

PNN/ Ramallah/

“The US freeze on aid to the Palestinian Authority is neither new nor surprising after series steps taken by the US administration in which it is hostile to the rights and interests of the Palestinian people,” said Tayseer Khaled, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

In an interview with the media, Khaled said that “the US administration is practicing a policy of extortion in one aspect of its dealings with the Palestinian side, which is working at the same time to liquidate the Palestinian issue and to implement the second step of the deal century through the siege of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees and the drying up of financial resources” .

He said that the aim of this step is to force the PLO and the Palestinian Authority to stop the salaries of Palestinian prisoners and the families of the perpetrators of the operations who were martyred during the years . “This is a series of humiliating actions, is not only to stop the PLO and the Authority obligations to the families of the martyrs and prisoners, but to criminalize resistance to the occupation this is the meaning of the legislation adopted by the US Congress and the so-called Tyler Force or Tyler law.

At the same time, Khaled asked why the Palestinian National Authority and the PLO should stop allocating the families of martyrs who were killed in recent confrontations on the Gaza Strip borders , many of them children, women, journalists and medical staff.

He added that “what the United States wants is that the PNA and the PLO disband their national obligations towards their people in order to create a wide gap between the leadership and the Palestinian citizen.”

In the same context, he referred to the meeting of UNRWA donors held at the United Nations in New York, which was designed to address UNRWA’s financial deficit of about $ 250 million, noting that “the meeting was able to provide only 50 million, under pressure and the destructive role played by the United States. ” The United States is pursuing the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to dry up its funding sources

