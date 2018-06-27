Israel “may reconsider” leaving UNESCO 

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israel’s ambassador to UNESCO (The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) on Tuesday said he had urged his government to reconsider its decision to leave the organization for what it had previously called “anti-Israeli.”

In December, Israel said it would leave UNESCO in 2019, in protest of what it called anti-Israeli bias, since the organization had passed resolutions declaring that Israel has no rights to Jerusalem, and described the Al-Aqsa Mosque as Muslim heritage.

Howeverm the Israeli ambassador Carmel Shama-Hacohen told his government that the tone has changed since the election of the agency’s new French Jewish chief, Audrey Azoulay.

“What I’m going to recommend to my ministry and my government is at least to reconsider our decision,” Shama-Hacohen told journalists by telephone, according to AFP.