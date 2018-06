PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli warplanes (with no pilot) on Tuesday struck and bombed a civilian car in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip.

One citizen was lightly injured in the explosion.

According to Israeli media, the Palestinian resistance in the strip responded to the shelling by firing two missiles at areas in the Gaza envelope, where Israeli sirens in Sderot and Mafalasim settlements went off, without any injuries.