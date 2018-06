PNN/ Naqab/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) demolished on Wednesday demolished al-Araqib Bedouin village in the Naqab desert for the 130th time since June 2010.

According to locals, Israeli bulldozers demolished all residential and agricultural tin structures in the village, displacing its residents, WAFA reported.

Al-Araqib is one of 35 Bedouin villages considered “unrecognized” by the Israeli government.