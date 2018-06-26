Palestinians ordered to leave homes in Jordan Valley

PNN/ Jericho/

Sixteen Palestinian families were forced out of their homes in the Jordan Valley by the Israeli military in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to WAFA news agency.

The villagers of Khirbet Humsa al-Fouqa received eviction warrants on 21st June ordering them to leave their homes ahead of Israeli military drills on 26th June.

Aref Daraghmeh, a human rights activist, reported that 103 Palestinians left the village of Khirbet Humsa al-Fouqa at 6am this morning and will not be allowed to return until the evening.

In only the past two months, Israel has carried out three military drills in the Jordan Valley, repeatedly displacing the local Palestinian population and damaging much of their agricultural lands in a policy intended to force them out of their homes.