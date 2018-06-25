IOF strike Gaza city, wound three

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Sunday overnight fired missiles at Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood, east of Gaza, wounding at least three citizens.

Local sources said that an Israeli drone aircraft targeted a group of citizens with a missile in the neighborhood, east of Gaza City, injuring three citizens.

According to medical sources at Shifa Hospital, the three wounded people arrived at the hospital in moderate to serious condition.

The Israeli occupation forces shelled a site east of al-Bureij ealiers in the afternoon, causing property damages and no casualties.

The Israeli occupation forces deliberately target civilians near the border fence in the eastern Gaza Strip on a daily basis.