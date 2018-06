PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) accompanied by military tanks and bulldozers on Monday demolished a number of agricultural installations and plant shops on the main road of Hizma town, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of having no permit.

According to eyewitnesses, IOF stormed the town early today and prevented citizens from going to the mosques in the town to perform Fajr prayer, before the began the demolition process.