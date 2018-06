PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Occupation Forces on Sunday overnight arrested 13 Palestinians in wide raid and arrest campaign in different areas of the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS), IOF arrested seven Palestinians, including former prisoners, after raiding Bethlehem city in southern West Bank.

In addition, IOF arrested three others from Tulkarm district, and one each from Qalqilya, Hebron, and Ramallah districts.