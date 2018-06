Death toll in Gaza hits 132 since end of March

PNN/ Gaza/

A Palestinian man on Sunday has passed away due to wounds he sustained from Israeli fire during the return march on Friday, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the European hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, the victim, Osama Abu Khater (29 years old) has passed away by dawn.

This raises the death toll since March 30 in the Gaza Strip to 132 martyrs.