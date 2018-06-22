Jordan Valley: IOF temporarily evict 21 families for military drills

PNN/ Jericho/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Thursday night handed out temporary eviction notices for 21 families in Khirbet Humas Al-Fawqa area in the Jordan Valley, under the pretext of carrying out military drills.

According to Mutaz Bisharat, the official in charge of the Jordan Valley settlements file, IOF handed over 18 notices to 21 families to evict their homes between the hours of 6:00 am to 8:00 pm today, under the pretext of military exercises.

It is noteworthy that in the past two months, the occupation authorities expelled families from the area for the same reason.