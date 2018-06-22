Fatah calls US peace-plan ‘a plot in humanitarian cloak’

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) on Friday said that the American moves in the region, which come under the title of “improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza” constitute a great contradiction with the recent US positions which included reducing its contributions to UNRWA and cutting off aid to the Palestinian Authority.

In a statement on Friday, the movement stressed that these movements are suspicious and aim to separate the Gaza Strip to serve Israeli targets for the purpose of eliminating the Palestinian cause.

The plan is due to be proposed by the US administratoin, and will reportedly include offering Abu Dis town (East of Jerusalem) to become the capital of a future shrunk Palestinian state instead of Jerusalem, in exchange for Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the Haaretz daily reported Friday.

According to the American vision of the peace plan, Israel will have to separate from four neighborhoods in occupied East Jerusalem, Shu’fat, Jabal al-Mukaber, Isawiya and Abu Dis, and transfer it to the Palestinian Authority and separate it from Jerusalem.

The spokesman of the movement, Osama al-Qawasmi, said in a press statement on Friday that the attempt to redraft the plot under a humanitarian cover to pass the new American “peace-deal” will not pass, pointing out that the solution lies in ending the Israeli occupation completely for all the territory of the occupied State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital.

He stressed that Israeli-American attempts to characterize the compass on the essence of the conflict of occupation and Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, to humanitarian aid, is only a waste of time and a clone of failed experiments.

This comes as Israeli prime minister, Benyamin Netanyahu is set to meet with Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump Jared Kushner and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt in Jerusalem on Friday.

Greenblatt and Kushner are expected to present the Prime Minister with details of the American-sponsored “peace plan “which reportedly aims to re-start a negotiation process, discuss the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, King Abdullah II of Jordan met with Kushner and Greenblatt in Amman, where he stressed the importance of a two-state solution and the importance of Jerusalem to the Palestinians.