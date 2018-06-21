IOF demolish prisoner’s family home in Jenin

PNN/ Jenin/

Israeli occupation forces demolished the family home of prisoner Alaa Rateb Qabha, 26, from Barta’a village, southwest of Jenin, which is isolated by the Israeli apartheid wall.

According to security sources, 20 military vehicles stormed Barta’a and raided the home of prisoner Qabha, who was accused by the Israeli authorities of carrying out an operation in March near the town of Ya’abed at the “Mapoduthan” military checkpoint.

The house, inhibited by 12 people, was a 150 square meter residential apartment on the third floor of a building owned by Qabha’s father.

The Israeli occupation authorities handed over the prisoners about two weeks ago about the demolition of their house.