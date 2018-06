PNN/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Tuesday morning opened fire on Gaza citizens east of Deir al-Balah city, central Gaza Strip.

According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli occupation forces opened live fired at the sheep herders near the Kisovim military near the Gaza border, east of Deir al-Balah.

In addition, IOF opened fire at a number of Palestinian youths who approached a military gate in al-Sanati area east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

No injuries were reported.