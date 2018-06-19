Hebron: IOF force residents to take off clothes to enter their homes

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday morning forced the residents of Tal Rumeida neighborhood in Hebron to take off their clothes so that they could enter their homes.

The activist against the settlements, Imad Abu Shamsieh, said that Israeli soldiers stationed at the checkpoints in the neighborhood of Tel Rumeida in the center of Hebron’s old city were humiliating citizens and forcing them to take off their clothes so that they can enter their homes through the checkpoints.

The residents of Tel Rumeida neighbourhood live under strict Israeli control, since it falls in the H2 area of the old city. Israeli Forces completely control entrances and exists into and out of the neighborhood, and residents have their IDs checked and searched on entrance.