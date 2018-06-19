Erekat: US trying to turn Palestinian issue from Political to Humanitarian

PNN/ Ramallah/

Secretary general of the PLO Executive Committee, Saeb Erekat on Tuesday said that the United States is trying to turn the Palestinian cause from a political into a humanitarian issue.

Speaking to the Voice of Palestine radio, Erekat said that Washington has called in an article to get rid of the Palestinian leadership because of its adherence to national principles and to Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state, noting that the US administration wants a new leadership that will go along with the new facts it seeks.

He said that the United States has gotten itself into a very dangerous game by trying to replace national rights with humanitarian projects, urging the Palestinians to reconcile their differences and work together by implementing the reconciliation agreements and find a common ground for a full political partnership based on the PLO program.