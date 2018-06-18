Israeli warplanes strike Gaza  

Israeli fighter jets bombed with missiles a number of targets west of Gaza City, in addition to the town of Beit Lahia, north of Gaza, setting it on fire. Warplanes further bombed with missiles a target near Shati refugee camp in Gaza City and destroyed it. Partial damages were reported in neighboring homes.

Israeli air force also hit another site to the northwest of Gaza City, destroyed it and caused damages to neighboring homes, WAFA reported.

There were no reports of human casualties in any of the Israeli airstrikes in spite of the degree of the resulting damage.

The Israeli occupation forces claimed that the bombings came in response to the flying by Palestinian protesters of kites with burning materials into southern Israel setting fields ablaze.