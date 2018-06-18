13 arrested in the West Bank during IOF dawn raids

PNN/West Bank

IOF arrested 13 Palestinians from different locations in the West Bank on Monday morning and raided several houses. Clashes broke out between young people and Israeli occupation forces following the storming of some areas. Israeli soldiers fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and gas, but no injuries were reported.

In Nablus, IOF closed the entrance to the southern city of Nablus, near the Hawara military checkpoint, in the late hours of the night, following pressure from a gathering of settlers protesting the evacuation of an outpost erected on the land of citizens south of Nablus.

Eyewitnesses said that the IOF closed the main road connecting Nablus, near the roundabout of the “Yitzhar” settlement and the Huwwara checkpoint, and prevented the citizens from passing, causing traffic jams.

On Sunday night, two young men were also arrested from inside the Old City of Jerusalem. Their identity or reason for arrest is unknown. They were taken to a detention and investigation centre in the Occupied part of the city.