PLO Official : American envoys to the region are not welcome

Bethlehem/PNN/

Tayseer Khaled member of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization ( PLO ) member of the Politbureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, wrote in a tweet on social networking sites entitled ” The American envoys to the region are not welcome “

He added that US President Donald Trump’s adviser Jared Kouchner and special envoy Jason Greenblatt will arrive in the region next week to discuss the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and to market the American Century Deal in the Arab world.

He continued that the visit includes Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and the occupying power Israel . The American envoy was preceded by a meeting between Kouchner, Greenblatt and the US Ambassador to the United Nations Nicky Healy with the UN Secretary-General to discuss the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the situation in the region. After the latest slap received by the American administration at the emergency meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, which adopted a draft resolution calling for international protection of the Palestinian people under occupation.

Khaled concluded his blog by calling the concerned Arab countries to focus the discussion with the US delegation to the means of implementing the resolution of the General Assembly to provide international protection to the Palestinian people under occupation and called on the Palestinian Authority to expose the malicious intentions of the American envoys and block the political maneuvering by respecting the decisions of the National Council and stopping all measures and sanctions imposed on the Gaza Strip.