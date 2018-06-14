UNGA vote in favor providing protection for Palestinians in the occupied territories

Bethlehem/PNN/

The United Nations General Assembly ( UNGA ) voted on Wednesday 120 in favor with only eight against with 45 countries abstaining in favor of a resolution denouncing Israeli killing of Palestinians in the occupied territories and calling for protection to this vulnerable population, while also denouncing rockets fired from Gaza against southern Israel.

In response to the vote Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas thanked today Thursday the countries that voted in favor of a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution calling for protection for the Palestinian people in the Israeli-occupied territories and said the vote was a victory for justice.

“This vote is a victory for Palestinian rights, justice and international law,” said the president in a statement.

For his part Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Malki said in a statement that the call for international protection for the Palestinian people “realistically addresses all of the factors of the current crisis” with Israel.

Malki thanked on Thursday the countries that voted for a United Nations resolution calling for protection for the Palestinian people and said that the Israeli occupation is the biggest threat to world peace and stability.

He said that the US attempted to derail the discussion and create confusion before the vote, yet, “the adoption of the draft resolution refuted the premise that Palestinian people are the exception to the rules and principles of international law,” adding that “the overwhelming support by Member States of the international community reaffirmed that the Palestinian people are entitled to the rights and legal protections to which all peoples are entitled, reinforcing the universality of international law and its application to Israel’s colonial occupation.”

The Foreign Minister stressed that Palestine will follow closely the implementation of this resolution. “We will also continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the international community in defending and promoting the spirit and letter of international law and the United Nations Charter. Together, we must maintain the course and continue promoting the standing of the United Nations and its institution which are vital to international peace and security and who has a responsibility to address gross violations and to ultimately contribute to bringing an end to this injustice and ensuring an end to Israeli colonial occupation.”

Malki added: “After 51 years of occupation and 70 years since Al-Nakba, the State of Palestine will not relent in its efforts to uphold international law and protect our people towards the realization of justice, the fulfillment of their inalienable rights and legitimate national aspirations, including to independence in a State of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital.