Palestinian dies of wounds sustained in the Gaza border protests

A Palestinian identified as Ahmad Ziad Assi, 21, died on Thursday at Gaza European Hospital of injuries sustained few days ago from Israeli army gunfire, according to the Ministry of Health.

Assi was shot in the head by an Israeli army snipper east of Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, during Gaza border protests.

He was in critical condition at the hospital until he was pronounced dead.

This brings the total killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza since March 30, the start of the March of Return protests, to 128. Over 14,000 were injured, many of them from live ammunition and several are still in critical condition.