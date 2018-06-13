Seven injured during Israeli raid on Am’ari camp, Ramallah

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday overnight raided Al-Am’ari refugee camp in Ramallah, causing intense clashes with residents, in which seven youths were injured and others arrested.

According to the Red Crescent and local sources, seven youths were injured in the clashes, three of them with live ammunition.

IOF also claimed that they arrested a youth responsible for throwing a rock over a soldier’s head about a month ago, causing his death, during a raid and arrest campaign at the camp as well.