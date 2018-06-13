MOFA: American bias pushed Bennett to reveal Occupation’s true objectives

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in a statement on Tuesday condemned Israeli operations which targets annexing area C and erasing the so- called “Green Line” which have reached an advanced and dangerous stage that “almost imperils any opportunity for achieving peace based on the two-state solution; which is done through the continuous settlements expansion in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and in the borders alongside the Green Line, Jerusalem, and the Jordan

Valley, in addition to the series of decisions and measures that facilitate the imposition of Israeli law in Area C in order to annex it.”

The statement said that the Israeli right wing does not hesitate to publicly declare this publicly and boast proudly about their plans to diminish any opportunity for a two state solution. The most recent statement was made by the head of the Jewish Home Party, the education minister in Israeli, Naftali Bennett, in which he stated: “The West Bank and all the settlements around it will soon become part of Israel”.

“These statements are translated on the ground through their extraordinary measures, the latest of which is the military order 1797 which expands the powers granted to the so called (civil administration) in demolishing Palestinians facilities, and evacuating area C from its Palestinians citizens,” MOFA said. “Furthermore, the long series of colonial measures that are continuously escalating for the purpose of Palestinian lands theft. The latest notices were distributed by the Israeli occupation authorities yesterday to raze more than 29 dunums in the Jordan Valley and the Israeli occupation forces handed over the order to seize more than 24 dunums in the villages of Yetma, Qabla and Qablan under military pretexts. In addition to seizing large areas of Beit Surik in order to expand the settlement of “Mevaseret Zion”, which will in turn create a situation of urban colonial expansions at the expense of the Occupied Palestinian Territories and the rights of its citizens,” it added.

The Ministry strongly condemned the escalating colonial attacks and the statements of Israeli officials that calls for further disposition of Palestinian lands.

“The Israeli Government led by Benjamin Netanyahu bears full and direct responsibility for these ongoing crimes and their consequences and prospects for peace and its sequences on the future of security and stability in the region. The US Administration also holds the directly responsibility for the outcomes of its blind bias towards the occupation and its expansionist colonial policies. The Ministry expresses its deep astonishment regarding the international community’s silence that claim their interest in the two state solution. In context, the ministry asserts that Israel is not held accountable and punished for its crimes which encourages the occupation to continue implementing its colonialist expansionist plans,” it concluded.