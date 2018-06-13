IOF seize 24 dunums of land south of Nablus

PNN/ Nablus/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday seized more than 24 dunums of land in Beita, Qablan and Yitma villages, south of Nablus city, northern West Bank.

Ghassan Daghlas, who is responsible for the settlement files in the northern West Bank, said that IOF handed out an order to seize 24.5 dunums of land from the three villages, which are located on Sbeih Mountain, under the pretext of “military purposes.”

Daghlas added that IOF yesterday placed mobile homes in the vicinity of Za’tara checkpoint adjacent to the seized area, saying that settlers have been attempting to establish a settlement there a while ago and were removed, but the occupation reoccupied it.