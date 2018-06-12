350,000 worshipers revive Laylat al-Qadr in Al-Aqsa mosque 

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Tens of thousands of worshipers on Monday night revived “Laylat al-Qadr“, a holy night which coincides with the 27th night of Ramadan, at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

The Islamic Awqaf estimated the number of worshipers who revived the night to some 350,000 worshipers who visited the old city to perform the prayers of Ishaa, Taraweeh, and then revive the Al-Qadr night.

While Israeli Occupation Authorities opened the checkpoints for West Bankers to go to Jerusalem, the Israeli occupation army also hundreds of soldiers at the Qalandia and Bethlehem checkpoints, which witnessed security checks and a thorough examination of the arrivals of both men and women. The army closed the checkpoints to the vehicles and restricted them to pedestrians.

The occupation authorities announced the closure of the Qalandia checkpoint in front of the movement of cars back and forth for 22 hours, from 12 noon Monday to 10 am on Tuesday, and will be limited to pedestrian traffic only.

The Israeli occupation police reinforced their presence in the holy city, especially in the Old City and at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Thousands of its special forces and Border Guard police were deployed, and military and iron barriers were erected on the city’s streets and entrances and dozens of foot patrols.

The director of Islamic Endowments in Jerusalem, Sheikh Azzam al-Khatib, said that the Scout and Order Committees, volunteers and guides will be deployed in Al-Aqsa to serve the worshipers, adding that 100 thousand Iftar meals would be distributed to fasting people in Al-Aqsa Mosque.