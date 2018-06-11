North Korean FM: Netanyahu is a stinking Zionist

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho on Monday has slammed Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu just one day before a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.

Writing on Twitter Monday morning, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho mocked a recent video statement released by Netanyahu, in which the Israeli premier made an “unprecedented offer” to the Iranian people to solvew their water crisis, which would be done by creating a Farsi website with detailed plans on Israeli water conservation technologies and strategies.

In response, the North Korean foreign minister derided Netanyahu as a “Stinking Zionist”.

“Stinking Zionist Netanyahu offer water to Iran; he’s criminal/liar so wouldn’t deliver. Meanwhile he can’t be bothered giving water to Gaza; he kills them instead.”

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and President Trump are set to meet for a historic summit in Singapore’s Sentosa Island on Tuesday, the first ever meeting between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader.