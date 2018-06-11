Israeli ethnic cleansing serves settlement expansion

By: Madeeha Araj/ NBPRS/

Israel continues to flagrantly disrespect the International Law and the resolutions of international legitimacy, and insists on the policy of ethnic cleansing and displacement in the West Bank, especially in Jerusalem and its surroundings to serve its settlement project. Thus, international and legal organizations are reacting to this policy. As for the Judaization of Jerusalem, as part of the Israeli efforts to facilitate the movement of settlers from the settlement of Ma’aleh Adumim and settlements in the Jordan Valley, a decision was made by Israeli Minister of Communications, Yisrael Katz to open a new tunnel connecting Ma’aleh Adumim and the French Hilltop settlement, to be completed by the end of 2022.

The Israeli High Court heard a petition filed by some 130 residents of the Batn al-Hawa neighborhood of Silwan against their expulsion from their land. Residents filed a lawsuit against the Ateret Cohnim Association, which transferred the land to the settlers claiming that the land on which the houses were built is “Amiriyeh”, i.e. a governmental one in the Ottoman period. It has an area of five dunums and 200 meters. The residents demanded that they stop the deportation process, as the houses are inhabited by 84 families, about 1,200 people

In a follow-up of the so-called Israeli High Court’s decision to demolish the Al-Khan Al-Ahmar village and forcibly evict its Palestinian Bedouin, Amnesty International called on the Israeli Authorities to immediately abolish the demolition plans being a war crime, whom the Palestinian Communities pay its price, and to stop the construction of illegal settlements as a first step towards the evacuation of settlers from these settlements.

At the same time, a report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Palestinian Territories (OCHA) said that attempts to uproot the Khan were made to create a connected area between Ma’aleh Adumim and East Jerusalem. Demolition of property on a large scale constitutes a grave violation of the 4th Geneva Convention and may amount to a war crime. International Humanitarian Law also prohibits the deportation of the population of any occupied territory.

Within the same context, Human Rights Organizations have called on the Israeli occupation authorities to immediately cancel a military order signed by the Israeli military commander on April 17, 2018, paving the way for mass demolitions of Palestinian buildings in Area C under the pretext of building without a permit, and that the Civil Administration’s inspectors and staff can carry out demolitions only ninety-nine hours after the issuance of an order, and prevent affected people from filing appeal to the judicial authorities, to object to the demolition orders.

It has become clear that 3 areas south of Hebron are threatened by displacement and ethnic cleansing, where the army had already evacuated residents from one of those areas in 1999 under the pretext of being a “firing zone” since the 1980s. In the 1980s, the Civil Administration deported hundreds of Bedouins from the Jahalin tribe from their areas to establish the Ma’ale Adummim settlement and then expanding it. After 51 years of setback and the defeat of 1967, the Israeli occupation continues its plans of annexing Palestinian land and the forced displacement of the Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

For its part, the so-called Israeli Civil Administration legitimizes the settlement outpost of Uday Aad, located on the lands of the Tormasya, Mughayir, Jalud and Qaryut villages, in the southeast of Nablus. The Israeli Public Prosecution informed the High Court that it consistent on that.

In the adoption of racist projects, the Knesset’s Constitution and Law Committee approved in the first reading a law that impose fines on those demanding the boycott of the occupying power or settlements. The proposal was approved despite the opposition of the government and the legal adviser to the Knesset. A fine of NIS 100,000 is to be paid by anyone boycotts Israel or settlements, and it will be NIS 500,000 if it is proven that the procedure has been done systematically