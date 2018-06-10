MOFA warns int’l community of Israel’s policy to promote Jerusalem as its capital 

PNN/ Ramallah/

In a statement on Sunday, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Israeli government is trying to exploit the declaration of US President Donald Trump on Jerusalem and his decision to transfer his country’s embassy to run a large-scale public relations campaign to promote Jerusalem as the capital of the occupying state.

“This campaign covers various areas, whether diplomatic, sports or cultural, in order to use it as an excuse to pass its false facts and Judaic narrative about the Holy City and its many historical sites,” MOFA said.

The ministry said that these misleading attempts come within the framework of programs and plans developed by the Israeli government in recent months, which have allocated more than 47 million shekels. Recently, Benjamin Netanyahu’s government initiated organizing events, conferences and international competitions in Jerusalem, and deliberately hosted the participants in hotels overlooking the walls of the old city, in addition to allocating (tourist programs) for the participants to visit occupied Jerusalem with the purpose of providing these tourists with false facts that support the occupier’s narrative.

The Ministry warned the international community in general and the participants in these events and conferences in particular, of the consequences of exploiting these events and conferences to achieve political objectives for the occupation to whitewash its colonization of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including Occupied East Jerusalem.

“The Ministry affirms that the participation in the Israeli campaign to promote East Jerusalem as part of Israel, constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and international legitimacy and its resolutions and is contrary to the positions of the participating States,” statement said.

It concluded by saying that the Ministry is closely following those breaches of international law and works on legally pursuing those issues with the decision makers of the participating countries to protect the national and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.