IOF kill five Palestinians as Gaza protest resumes

GAZA/PNN/

IOF shot dead five Palestinians and wounded at least 618 others on Friday with live fire or tear gas used against protesters at the Gaza Strip border, medics said.

The Palestinians killed on Friday were 4 adult men and a 15-year-old boy, medics said. Of the wounded, 120 were from live fire, they said.

Among those wounded with gunfire was an Agence France-Presse photographer and a 23-year-old man who was on life support after a tear gas canister penetrated his face, medics said.

Organisers linked Friday’s protests to annual “Jerusalem Day” events in Iran, which like Gaza’s dominant Hamas Islamists preaches Israel’s destruction and was incensed by the U.S. recognition in December of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

“There is no such state called Israel that could have a capital called Jerusalem,” Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said, adding the protests, which also demand an end to a grinding Israeli and Egyptian blockade on Gaza, would continue.