300 thousand pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque on Ramadan’s fourth Friday

Jerusalem/PNN/

Some 300 thousand Palestinian citizens from different areas of Jerusalem and within the territories of 1948 and West Bank,pray the fourth Friday prayer “last” of the month of Ramadan, in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli occupation authorities did not eased entry of Palestinians to Jerusalem on Ramadan Fridays allowing only women of all ages and men above 40 years.

Palestinians started reaching Israeli military checkpoints surrounding the holy city since the early hours of Friday to secure a place at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Jordan-run Islamic Awqaf, in charge of running the mosque, said over 300,000 people attended the Friday prayers.

IOF deployed in large numbers in the city and on roads leading to it, blocking traffic to cars and some roads to people while forcing the worshippers to reach Jerusalem’s Old City through some of its gates.

Entire families, elderly and young people were seen walking the streets of Jerusalem and going through the narrow gates of the Old City Wall to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque.