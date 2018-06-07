Mayor of Bethlehem meets with Paphos counterpart to discuss future cooperation

PNN/ Bethlehem/

On July 6th , the Mayor of Bethlehem Adv. Anton Salman met with the Mayor of Paphos, Phedonas Phedonas, in the presence of the Municipal Council Member Shireen Bandak-Mauge, and from Mayor’s office Ikram Juha.

From his part, Salman spoke about the general situation in the city of Bethlehem especially the political and touristic realities, in addition to the demographic details of the city and the surrounding refugee camps.

Salman also talked about Bethlehem’s preparations for it being the “Capital of Arab Culture.” Moreover, he referred to the participation of a delegation from Pafos who was supposed to participate in the Christmas events of 2017, but President Trump’s decision towards transferring the American Embassy and the subsequent developments prevented the participation of the delegation of Pafos and many more delegations.

However, Salman welcomed their participation this year.

Phedonas welcomed Salman and emphasized on the importance of the cooperation between the two cities. He expressed his willingness to bring artists to Bethlehem to participate in the coming Christmas, in addition to working on many exchanges especially between the youth of the two cities. Phedonas mentioned that Pafos in 2017 was the capital of the European culture and with thatexpressing his eagerness to support Bethlehem 2020.