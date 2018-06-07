IOF demolish Al-Araqib Bedouin village for 129th time

PNN/ Negev/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Thursday morning demolished al-Araqib Bedouin village for the 129th time, the last time being last month.

Aziz al-Turi, a resident of the village, said that the bulldozers, backed by dozens of police cars and the special force unit of “Yuval”, broke into the village at around 7 am and demolished it for the 129th time.

The village is one of 35 Bedouin villages considered “unrecognized” by the Israeli government, and was first demolished in 2010.

Citizens rebuild their homes and tents after every demolition.

According to the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI), more than half of the approximately 160,000 Naqab Bedouins reside in unrecognized villages, which the state refuses to provide with a planning structure and place under municipal jurisdiction.

ACRI said the Israeli government uses a variety of measures to pressure Bedouins into relocating to government-planned urban centers that disregard their lifestyle and needs.