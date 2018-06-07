IOF continue systematic crimes in the oPt

PCHR/ Gaza/

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (31 May – 06 June 2018).

Israeli forces continued to use force against Palestinian peaceful protestors.

Two Palestinian civilians, including a female volunteer paramedic; and a third one succumbed to his wounds in the Gaza Strip.

126 Palestinian civilians, including 15 children, a woman, 2 journalists, and 6 paramedics were wounded in the Gaza Strip.

Two Palestinian civilians were killed, and 10 others were wounded in separate incidents in the West Bank.

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes against military sites belonging to the Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli warplanes launched 11 missiles, and many fishing boats sustained damage in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces continued to open fire at the border areas in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces conducted 82 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and a limited one in the central Gaza Strip

70 civilians, including 5 children and a woman, were arrested in the West Bank.

15 of them were arrested in Jerusalem.

Among those arrested was Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) Member Dr. Ibrahim Abu Salem.

A Paelstinian was arrested while attempting to infiltrate Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces continued their settlement activities in the West Bank

Israeli settlers attacked an elderly farmer in ‘Orif village, south of Nablus.

7 shooting incidents were reported against the fishing boats in the Gaza Sea, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th consecutive year.

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

10 Palestinian civilians, including a woman, were arrested at the military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Shooting:

Israeli forces continued to use force against Palestinian civilians, who participated in peaceful demonstrations organized within the activities of the “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” in the Gaza Strip, which witnessed for the 10th week in a row peaceful demonstrations along the eastern and northern Gaza Strip border area. During the reporting period, in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces killed 2 civilians; of them is a female volunteer paramedic while a third civilian succumbed to his wounds. Moreover, the Israeli forces wounded 126 Palestinian civilians, including 15 children, a woman, 2 journalists, and 6 paramedics; three of the wounded are in serious condition. In the West Bank, Israeli forces killed 2 Palestinian civilians and wounded 10 Palestinian civilians.

In the Gaza Strip, on 01 June 2018, Israeli forces killed paramedic Razan al-Najjar (21) from Khuza’ah in eastern Khan Younis. Razan, who was a paramedic volunteering in the Palestinian Medical Relief Society (PMRS), was killed while wearing her white coat and helping the wounded. She was shot with a bullet that entered her chest and exited her back when she was around 200 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, northwest of the Return Camp, helping a wounded protestor.

On 04 June 2018, the Israeli forces stationed along the border fence off the Return Camp, east of Khuza’ah, east of Khan Younis, opened fire at a group of youngsters who approached the fence and attempted to cross. As a result, Ramzi al-Najjar (30), from Khuza’ah village, was shot with a bullet to the head. His father said that he was informed by International Committee of the Red Crescent (ICRC) on 05 June 2018 that his son died and his corpse is detained by the Israeli forces.

In the same context, on 02 June 2018, the medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City declared the death of Mohammed Na’im Hamadah from Jabalia refugee camp, due to wounds he sustained during his participation in the Great March of Return on 14 May 2018, east of Talet Abu Safiyah, east of Jabalia. Hamadah was hit with 2 bullets to the legs, so the main artery in the left leg was cut.

During the reporting period, the Israeli forces wounded 126 Palestinian civilians, including 15 children, one woman, 2 journalists and 6 paramedics. Three of those wounded are in serious condition.

Injuries in the Gaza Strip during this Week

Governorate Injuries Total Children Women Journalists Paramedics Critical Injuries Northern Gaza Strip 20 3 0 0 1 2 Gaza City 40 5 0 1 0 0 Central Gaza Strip 5 1 0 1 0 0 Khan Younis 51 5 1 0 5 0 Rafah 10 1 0 0 0 1 Total 126 15 1 2 6 3

As part of the airstrikes, on 02 June 2018, the Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at a military site belonging to the Palestinian armed groups, southwest of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. On 03 June 2018, the Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at a military site belonging to the Palestinian armed groups, northeast of al-Nussairat in the central Gaza Strip. On the same day, the Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles, 5 minutes later, at the firth, which belongs to the training site of al-Qassam Brigades, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. Though no casualties were reported, the airstrike caused damage to the sites and the fishing boats that were in the targeted firth.

As part of targeting the border areas, the Israeli forces along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Deir al-Balah, east of Gaza Valley village in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian farmers and shepherds on 02 and 03 June 2018. No casualties were reported, but they were forced to leave fearing for their lives.

As part of targeting Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, pointing out to the ongoing Israeli policy of targeting their livelihoods. During the reporting period, PCHR documented 7 attacks against the fishermen, including 3 attacks in the north-western Beit Lahia, 3 in western Soudaniyah, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, and 1 in western Nusairat in the central Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces during the reporting period killed Rami Sabarnah (35) from Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron. Israeli forces opened fire at him when he was driving a small bulldozer in his work in the sanitation rehabilitation project in Jaber area, east of al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron. The Israeli forces claimed that Sabarnah attempted to run over an Israeli soldier who was stationed at a checkpoint established at the neighbourhood entrance. According to eyewitnesses’ accounts to PCHR’s fieldworkers, fire was opened at the driver from the left side of the bulldozer that is around 10 meters away from the Israeli forces’ checkpoint and the driver did not pose any threat to the soldiers.

In a new crime of wilful killing, on 06 June 2018, the Israeli forces killed ‘Ezz al-Deen al-Tamimi (21) from al-Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah. He was killed when the Israeli soldiers opened fire at from a very short distance, wounding him with a bullet to the neck. He was left bleeding to death.

During the reporting period, the Israeli forces wounded 10 Palestinian civilians in separate shooting incidents.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 82 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 2 similar ones into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 55 Palestinians, including 5 children and a woman, in the West Bank. Meanwhile, 15 civilians were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburb. Among those arrested was Dr. Ibrahim Abu Salem (69), a PLC Member representing the change and Reform bloc affiliated with Hamas. Abu Salem was arrested from his family house in Bir Nibala village, northwest of East Jerusalem.

In the Gaza Strip, on 04 June 2018, the Israeli forces moved into eastern Gaza Valley village in the central Gaza Strip and levelled lands adjacent to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. Two hours later, they redeployed along the border fence.

Israeli Settlement Activities and Settlers’ Attacks against the Palestinian Civivlians and their Property:

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against the Palestinian civilians and their property, on 02 June 2018, a group of settlers from “Yistsihar” settlement attacked al-Safafir area in the eastern outskirts of ‘Orif village, south of Nablus. They attacked with sticks and stones Salim Shehadah (65) who was working in his land. As a result, he sustained bruises throughout his body.

On 04 June 2018, a number of settlers living in settlement outposts in eastern Bethlehem opened fire in the air in the vicinity of Beit Ta’mor School known as “Challenge 5” School. This occurred when a number of Palestinian workers were paving the road in the vicinity of the always-threatened school by the Israeli forces and settlers, who were provoked by this. As a result, the settlers climbed a hill and opened fire in the air to scare the workers.