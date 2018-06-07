IOF besiege worshipers in Al-Aqsa mosque during settler incursions

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Thursday have reportedly besieged the Muslim worshipers at Al Aqsa Mosque, while dozens of Israeli settlers stormed the mosque under heavy protection.

The worshipers stood up to the settler incursions by chanting Islamic slogans, especially that the incursions are taking place during the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan.

This led to the start of clashes between the settlers and worshipers, where Israeli forces fired sound grenades towards the worshipers.

In the same context, IOF arrested a boy from the mosque, taking him to an unknown destination.

The Jerusalem Unit at the The Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs denounced Zionist violations against the Jerusalemites while going to pray in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which lead to violent confrontations and dozens of injuries.

“The continued Zionist incursions do not allow them to harm the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the practice of brutal and criminal methods against Jerusalemites, with the aim of judaizing Jerusalem and rescuing its brave citizens,” she said.

It is noteworthy that the settler attacks are increasing intensively and violently through the raids and arrests and harassment of settlers to the Palestinians, during a wave of settlement expansion in the West Bank.