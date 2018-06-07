Hebron: IOF weld shut house entrance with family inside

PNN/ Hebron/
Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Thursday weld shut one of the house entrances to a Palestinian family home located in Shuhada street, Hebron, with the family inside it.
They said the army welded the door to Sami Zahdeh’s family home, reportedly without giving any reason why. The family is made of four members.
Shuhada Street is located in H2 area of Hebron, which falls under intense Israeli military occupation. Palestinians living there are regularly harassed by the Israeli army and settlers.