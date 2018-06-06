One killed, dozens injured during clashes in Ramallah villages

PNN/ Ramallah/

One Palestinian has been killed, dozens injured and arrested this morning during separate clashes between the Israeli occupation forces and Palestinian youths in the towns of Nabi Saleh and Beit Rima in Ramallah governorate.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the death of a youth who was critically injured during the clashes, Izza Abdul-Hafiz Al-Tamimi, from Nabi Saleh, a villagewell known for its popular struggle.

The ministry said that Tamimi was shot dead by Israeli soldiers after he was hit by three bullets directly.

Palestinian sources said the clashes broke out in the early morning hours after Israeli soldiers stormed the house of a Palestinian citizen, detained him outside of his house and then arrested him, in the town of Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah.

Following the arrest, violent clashes broke out between dozens of youths and the Israeli occupation forces inside the village, where a number of civilians were wounded with rubber-coated metal bullets.

In the town of Nabi Saleh, the sources said that a Palestinian youth was seriously wounded after IOF stormed the town and raided a number of houses.

IOF also stormed al-Ama’ari camp in Ramallah and Al-Bireh, where a large force of 30 military vehicles broke into the camp accompanied by Polish dogs.

Clashes are still taking place till this moment.

