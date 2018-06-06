IOF say they did not “directly” shoot paramedic Razan Najjar

PNN/ Gaza/

A preliminary investigation by the Israeli occupation army, published on Tuesday, claimed that the paramedic Razan al-Najjar did not die from “a direct bullet fired at her” but rather was shot by accident.

They do not deny that she was shot, but hold that it was “unintentional.”

On Saturday, thousands of Palestinians attended the funeral of 21-year-old Najjar, who was shot dead by an Israeli sniper while trying to save the lives of those wounded by Israeli military after recent protests near the eastern border of Khan Younis, on the southern Gaza strip.

The mourners chanted slogans calling for the resistance to ‘avenge the blood of martyr Najjar’ and reasserted that they will continue to participate in the ‘return marches’ on the security fence separating the Gaza Strip and the rest of Palestine.

The father of the martyr, Ashraf Najjar, said in an interview for Arabs 48 on Sunday that Razan and her team had set out because they had noticed the firing of live bullets during the last march. She and her colleague had reached two protesters wounded by live fire and had just been able to stop the bleeding when the sniper fired. She was hit by a bullet in the back, exiting through her chest. Her colleague was also hit.

According to her father, Razan always insisted that she be with the medical teams on the front line, and was the first to introduce the idea of ​​a field hospital near the border. Her idea was received well, and she and the medical staff she worked with always responded effectively and proactively.