Murderers of Abu Khdeir will not pay compensation because “they have no money”

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli public prosecutor has reportedly declined to file a lawsuit against the three settlers who kidnapped and murdered teen Mohammed Abu Khdeir in July 2014 in Jerusalem to compensate his family, on the grounds that they do not have any money, Haaretz newspaper reported Monday.

According to the newspaper, this contradicts the sentence against two Palestinian families whose sons carried out anti-Israeli operation to pay a compensation of NIS 10 million the families despite having no economic resources.

An Israeli court sentenced Haim Ben-David to life imprisonment and 20 years in prison, in addition to a fine of NIS 150,000. Another settler who participated in the cime was sentenced to life imprisonment, and a third to 21 years in prison, and a compensation of NIS 30,000.

The Abu Khudair family filed a claim for NIS 5.6 million in damages, before the court refused.