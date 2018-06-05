Jordan Valley: IOF expel Palestinian families to run military drills

PNN/ Jericho/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday morning have expelled five Palestinian families from their homes in Humsa al-Fawqa village southeast of Tubas, in order to run military drills in the area.

Local activist Aref Daraghmeh said that IOF raided the village and expelled five families, including women and children, sending them several kilometers away from their tents to conduct military drills.

Israeli forces had reportedly notified the families about the planned eviction a day earlier, ordering them to leave their tent homes and stay away from the area from 6:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. as the military drills take place.

The same families have been expelled from their homes three times the past two months, under the same pretext of military drills.