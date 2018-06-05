Gaza: Palestinian dies of wounds he sustained in Great Return March

PNN/ Gaza/

Al-Shifa Hospital, west of Gaza announced the death of Mohammed Na’im Hamada (30 years old) of wounds he sustained during the March of Return protests on the Gaza border on 14 May.

According to local sources in Gaza, the man was shot by Israeli snipers during his participation in the march of return, which was taking place in synchronization with the transfer of the “American Embassy” from Tel Aviv to the Jerusalem.

His condition back then was described as serious, until he was announced at dawn today.

Since the start of the non-violent protests on the border of Gaza, Israel has killed some 120 Gazans, 64 of whom were killed prior to the Nakba day (AKA ISraeli independence day), on the day of opening the US embassy in Jerusalem.