West Bank: Israel’s daily raid and arrest campaign leads to clashes

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Monday morning carried out a raid and arrest campaign during which clashes broke out in some areas, ending with the arrest of 13 citizens.

IOF claimed that five of those who were arrested had participated in anti-settler attacks.

Clashes also broke out in some areas in which the Israeli occupation forces fired teargas and sound grenades intensely, but no injuries were reported.

In Hebron, the Israeli occupation army arrested nine citizens following intense house raids.

Clashes broke out in the Wadi Kteila neighbourhood in ​​Hebron during the Israeli incursion. However, no injuries were reported.

The campaign included citizens from Hebron, Dura, Kharas, Beit Ula and Tarqumiya.

IOF also arrested three youths from Bethlehem.