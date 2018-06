Settlers take over new house in Hebron old city

PNN/ Hebron/

Extremist Israeli settlers on Monday afternoon took over a new house on Al-Sahla Street in the old city of Hebron.

“The house is part of the Qaitoun neighborhood and is in need for reconstruction. A group of settlers, heavily guarded by Israeli soldiers, took over the house.

The soldiers facilitated the settlers’ entry into the house.

The area has been closed since 2001 and shop owners and closed-door owners are not allowed access, and settlers are allowed to use the area.