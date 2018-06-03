MOFA: Israel implementing plans that prevent establishing Palestinian state 

PNN/ Ramallah/

Tomorrow marks the 51st anniversary of the 1967 war and Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian and Arab territories, amid Israel’s continuous denial of the rights of our people and its continued rebellion against international law, international legitimacy and resolutions, and amid a cancerous colonization that continuous to spread and expand in the body of the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Including the implementation of plans aiming to Judaize East Jerusalem and separate it completely from the Palestinian surroundings. In addition to the brutal escalation of incursions, assassinations, killings, demolition of houses and schools, forced displacement of Palestinians and other serious crimes and violations of international law and the Geneva Conventions, which constitutes a war crime and crimes against humanity that leads to the Judiazation and annexation of the West Bank; which will in turn establish an apartheid regime in Occupied Palestine.

As part of the Israeli efforts to facilitate the movement of settlers from the Ma’aleh Adumim settlement and settlements in the Jordan Valley area, and to deepen the procedures for separating occupied Jerusalem from its Palestinian surroundings. The Israeli Minister of Communications, Yisrael Katz, has decided the construction of a new tunnel linking the settlement of Ma’aleh Adumim and the French Hill will start in November and will be completed by 2022.

The Ministry strongly condemned the continuous settlements expansion and land annexations that has been ongoing for more than 51 years. It affirmed that the blind American bias of the occupation and its policies encourages the Israeli government to continue to commit its grave crimes and violations and to facilitate the implementation of its colonial plans to destroy more of the Palestinian land, therefore imperiling the two state solution. The Ministry also affirmed that the international community is responsible for its failure to implement its resolutions to hold Israeli accountable and prosecute it as an occupying power for its grave violations of international law and its ongoing crimes against our people.

The Ministry added that the steadfastness of the PAlestinian people in their homeland and in Jerusalem in particular is capable of thwarting the American-Israeli plans and plots aimed at eliminating the Palestinian cause. Also, Palestinian diplomacy continues to exert its best efforts at all levels and in all forums in order to expose the occupation, its policies and crimes, to prosecute Israeli war criminals before international courts, and the establishment of an independent State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital