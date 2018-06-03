Israeli warplanes strike Gaza strip overnight

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli Occupation Warplanes on Saturday overnight carried out a series of strike on 15 sites in the Gaza strip, breaking an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire deal last week.

According to local sources, no casualties were reported, but properties have been destroyed by the missiles.

Earlier on Saturday night, the Israeli air force raided locations in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza, and other locations in Khan Younis and Rafah cities, leaving significant damages to the sites bombed.

This follows intense clashes on the border of Gaza on Friday, in which one paramedic (Razan Najjar, 21) was killed, and over 100 were injured.

This is the second Israeli airstrike on Gaza within the week.

Israel on Wednesday night continued to escalate attacks on dozens of Palestinian sites, while the resistance factions responded by firing rockets in the largest confrontation between the two since the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip in 2014, which killed over 2,000 Palestinians.

This first strike came in response to a barrage of 28 mortar shells reportedly fired from Gaza towards Israeli settlements on Tuesday morning, most of which were intercepted by the iron dome, in revenge for the killing of three Hamas members earlier in an artillery shelling.

Since the start of the Great Return Marches on 30 March, around 120 Gazans have been killed.