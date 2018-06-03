Israeli bulldozers carry out limited invasion into Gaza

PNN/ Gaza/
Israeli bulldozers on Sunday noon carried out a limited invasion into the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Palestinian sources reported that “two Israeli military bulldozers penetrated through the al-Sanati gate east of Khuza’a town immediately after entering the border.
Locals also reported the presence of a number of military vehicles within the border to support the invasion.
Eyewitnesses added that Israeli occupation forces opened fire and tear gas at the youths in al-Awda camp east of Kharza’a town, as the bulldozers were located right outside of the camp.
However, no injuries were reported.