PNN/ Jerusalem/

Groups of Israeli settlers on Sunday morning stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, under heavy protection by Israeli police as a provocative move against the Muslims in their holy month of Rmaadan.

The move was seen by the morabiteen in the mosque as a provocation and a challenge to the feelings of Muslims in the mosque.

According to local sources, the number of settlers who stormed the mosque since morning hours was 50 settlers