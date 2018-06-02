Palestinian Paramedic Volunteer Killed by IOF Bullets While Providing First Aid in Gaza

GAZA /PNN/

A Palestinian volunteer paramedic was killed by Israeli forces Friday at the Gaza border, as dozens of others were injured by live bullets amid mass demonstrations for Palestinian “right to return”.

In a written statement, Palestine’s Health Ministry said Razan Ashraf Najjar, 21, a female paramedic was shot dead by Israeli forces while healing wounded demonstrators in Khan Yunis on Friday.

Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra revealed in his written statement that more than 100 people were also injured by disproportionate force. Forty were injured by live bullets.

Razan al-Najjar, 21, worked as a paramedic and has been photographed on numerous occasions helping Palestinians injured by Israeli fire during protests.

Najjar’s killing took place east of Khan Younis during Friday protests as Palestinians continued their Great March of Return demonstrations.

Tension has mounted in the Palestinian territories since last December, when U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

At least 121 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire during this time, with no Israeli fatalities reported.

Israel has faced international criticism and calls for an independent investigation over its use of live fire during the protests.