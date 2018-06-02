IOF kills Palestinian man in Hebron calming he try to run over soldiers

Hebron/PNN/

The Israeli army shot dead Rami Waheed Hassan Sabarneh, 36, in the Jabir neighborhood near the Ibrahimi Mosque in the Old City of Hebron, Palestinian health ministry said Saturday.

The ministry said that the Israeli occupation forces prevented ambulance crews from reaching Sabarneh after being shot and announced his death later.

Sabarneh a father of three, while he was driving a skid loader as part of working with a contractor to expand the road and rehabilitate infrastructure in Jaber neighborhood.

Eyewitnesses in the neighborhood said that Israeli soldiers, fired at Sabarneh while he was working on a skid loader, adding that he has been working since dawn with a contractor to expand the road and rehabilitate the infrastructure in the area.

The activist against the settlements, Aref Jaber, who lives near the settlement of Kiryat Arba said that Sabarneh while driving his small bulldozer and because of its high voice did not hears IOF appeal to stop and did not pose any risk but they shot him, wounded him, left him bleeding on the ground, and prevented the Palestinian Red Crescent crews from reaching the area and treat him.

Jaber added that IOF took him with an Israeli ambulance after covering him and wrapped him in a black bag.