IOF arrest 17 Palestinians, injure four in clashes overnight

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Thursday overnight launched a large-scale raid and arrest campaign in the West Bank.

IOF arrested 17 Palestinians from the West Bank, while clashes broke out this morning with youths in the Deheishe refugee camp in Bethlehem.

According to eyewitnesses, a large number of Israeli soldiers raided several neighborhoods in Hebron and raided houses, taking 11 citizens.

Locals added that the arrests included freed prisoners, political analyst Hisham Sharbati, journalists Musab Qafisha, and Osama Shahin, director of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Centre for Studies.

The center condemned the arrest of the director Osama Shahin for no reason, accusing the occupation of deliberately absenting him from his work in favor of the issue of prisoners and being an activists in the defense of Paestinian prisoners.

In another context, four young men were wounded this morning during clashes with IOF in Dheisheh refugee camp south of Bethlehem.

The sources reported that clashes broke out between the youth and the Israeli occupation forces during the storming of the refugee camp, during which the soldiers fired bullets and gas and sound grenades, injuring four youths by a rubber-coated metal bullets in the legs. They were taken to Beit Jala Hospital for treatment, and are now in a stable condition.

IOF arrested one youth from Deheisheh camp during the raid.